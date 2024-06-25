HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesOma Star Li vs Yaarii

Lohia Oma Star Li vs Trinity Motors Yaarii

In 2024 Lohia Oma Star Li or Trinity Motors Yaarii choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lohia Oma Star Li Price starts at Rs. 51,750 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Oma Star Li up to 60 km/charge and the Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Lohia offers the Oma Star Li in 1 colour.
Oma Star Li vs Yaarii Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Oma star li Yaarii
BrandLohiaTrinity Motors
Price₹ 51,750₹ 69,999
Range60 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Filters
Oma Star Li
Lohia Oma Star Li
STD
₹51,750*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yaarii
Trinity Motors Yaarii
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
80 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Length
1800 mm1700 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm-
Kerb Weight
66 Kg62 kg
Height
1030 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm-
Width
660 mm-
Chassis
Tubular-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic (Coil Type)-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic (Telescopic Type)-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
No-
Battery Capacity
20 Ah51.2 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,75073,600
Ex-Showroom Price
51,75069,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1121,581

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stands on 17-in alloy wheels in dual-tone hues. The minimalist character line on the side and the large windows lends it a classic appearance.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara available with benefits worth 1.04 lakh
    25 Jun 2024
    Hyundai Kona Electric never got a facelift in the Indian market.
    Hyundai Kona Electric silently discontinued ahead of Creta EV launch
    22 Jun 2024
    The British motorcycle manufacturer BSA Motorcycles introduced BSA Gold Star which is a 650 cc retro motorcycle. It is all set to challenge Royal Enfield 650 twins, Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650.
    BSA Gold Star 650 to be launched on August 15? Check details
    24 Jun 2024
    Hyundai Inster can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes under optimal conditions.
    Hyundai Inster with 355 km of range revealed, is based on Casper
    27 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hyundai i20 N Line is the Korean carmaker's first performance model in India, which is inspired by the WRC racing car. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Hyundai i20 N Line: First Drive Review
    9 Sept 2021
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
    Hyundai Creta SUV has received its N Line avatar promising a sportier drive and several cosmetic changes targeted to attract young buyers.
    Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed to thrill?
    15 Mar 2024
    Hyundai Motor has launched the N Line version of the Creta SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end version of the Creta N Line costs around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 more than the standard Creta top-end variant.
    Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line comparison: Which SUV suits you more?
    29 Mar 2024
    View all
     