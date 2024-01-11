In 2024 Lohia Oma Star Li or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
In 2024 Lohia Oma Star Li or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Lohia Oma Star Li Price starts at 51,750 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at 39,999 (last recorded price).
The range of Oma Star Li up to 60 km/charge and the Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Lohia offers the Oma Star Li in 1 colour.
