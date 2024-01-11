In 2024 Lohia Oma Star Li or Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Lohia Oma Star Li or Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lohia Oma Star Li Price starts at 51,750 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport Price starts at 40,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Oma Star Li up to 60 km/charge and the Polarity Smart Sport has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Lohia offers the Oma Star Li in 1 colour. Polarity Smart offers the Polarity Smart Sport in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less