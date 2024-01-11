Saved Articles

Oma Star Li
Lohia Oma Star Li
STD
₹51,750*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Polarity Smart Sport
Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport
Sport S1K
₹40,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W1000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Range
60 km/charge80 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph45 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,75040,000
Ex-Showroom Price
51,75040,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,112859

