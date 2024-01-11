In 2024 Lohia Oma Star Li or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Lohia Oma Star Li or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Lohia Oma Star Li Price starts at 51,750 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Dual Price starts at 58,992 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Oma Star Li up to 60 km/charge and the Dual has a range of up to 120 -130 km/charge.
Lohia offers the Oma Star Li in 1 colour.
Okinawa offers the Dual in 2 colours.
