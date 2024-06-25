In 2024 Lohia Oma Star Li or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lohia Oma Star Li Price starts at Rs. 51,750 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price). The range of Oma Star Li up to 60 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Lohia offers the Oma Star Li in 1 colour.
Oma Star Li vs QV60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Oma star li
|Qv60
|Brand
|Lohia
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 51,750
|₹ 54,625
|Range
|60 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.