In 2024 Lohia Oma Star or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lohia Oma Star Price starts at Rs. 41,444 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Oma Star up to 60 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Lohia offers the Oma Star in 1 colour.
Oma Star vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Oma star
|Nexa
|Brand
|Lohia
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 41,444
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|60 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.