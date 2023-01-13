Saved Articles

Lohia Oma Star vs TVS Victor

In 2023 Lohia Oma Star or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Oma Star
Lohia Oma Star
STD
₹41,444*
*Ex-showroom price
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start Only-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
45,36857,877
Ex-Showroom Price
41,44457,877
RTO
1,2430
Insurance
1,1810
Accessories Charges
1,5000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9751,244

