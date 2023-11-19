In 2024 Lohia Oma Star or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lohia Oma Star Price starts at Rs. 41,444 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Oma Star up to 60 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Lohia offers the Oma Star in 1 colour.
Oma Star vs Zepop Comparison