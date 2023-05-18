Saved Articles

Lohia Oma Star vs Okinawa Dual

In 2024 Lohia Oma Star or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Oma Star
Lohia Oma Star
STD
₹41,444*
*Ex-showroom price
Dual
Okinawa Dual
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60 km/charge120 -130 Km/Charge
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
45,36858,992
Ex-Showroom Price
41,44458,992
RTO
1,2430
Insurance
1,1810
Accessories Charges
1,5000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9751,267

