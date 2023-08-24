In 2024 Lohia Oma Star or Odysse Electric Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Lohia Oma Star or Odysse Electric Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Lohia Oma Star Price starts at 41,444 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer Price starts at 59,500 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Oma Star up to 60 km/charge and the Racer has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Lohia offers the Oma Star in 1 colour.
Odysse Electric offers the Racer in 1 colour.
