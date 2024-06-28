HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesOma Star vs Accelero X-Pro

Lohia Oma Star vs NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro

In 2024 Lohia Oma Star or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lohia Oma Star Price starts at Rs. 41,444 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Oma Star up to 60 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge. Lohia offers the Oma Star in 1 colour.
Oma Star vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Oma star Accelero x-pro
BrandLohiaNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 41,444₹ 58,100
Range60 km/charge54 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-4 Hrs.

Filters
Oma Star
Lohia Oma Star
STD
₹41,444*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Accelero X-Pro
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
60 V 28 Ah
₹58,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
80 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Length
1800 mm1720 mm
Height
1030 mm1110 mm
Width
650 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Battery Capacity
20 Ah1.68 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
VRLALead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
45,36861,508
Ex-Showroom Price
41,44458,100
RTO
1,2430
Insurance
1,1813,408
Accessories Charges
1,5000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9751,322

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Mahindra XUV700 does not get any mechanical changes.
    Mahindra XU700 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
    28 Jun 2024
    The 200,000th Mahindra XUV700 rolled out in less than three years. Demand is still strong for the SUV with a waiting period of about two months
    Mahindra XUV700 achieves new milestone with 2 lakh units rolled out in 33 months
    27 Jun 2024
    Ola Electric is taking a multi-pronged approach to further strengthen its grip in the Indian electric two-wheeler market, with planned increased production, indigenously built battery cells, solid-state battery technology etc.
    Ola Electric working on solid-state battery technology, will power its EVs by…
    30 Jun 2024
    Both PPF and ceramic coating offer long-lasting paint protection in the long run over the good ol' wax polish
    PPF vs Ceramic Coating: Which paint protection does your car need?
    27 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
    9 Jun 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     