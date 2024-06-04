HT Auto
Lohia Oma Star vs NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus

In 2024 Lohia Oma Star or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lohia Oma Star Price starts at Rs. 41,444 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of Oma Star up to 60 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge. Lohia offers the Oma Star in 1 colour.
Oma Star vs Accelero Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Oma star Accelero plus
BrandLohiaNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 41,444₹ 55,200
Range60 km/charge190 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Oma Star
Lohia Oma Star
STD
₹41,444*
*Ex-showroom price
Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
80 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Length
1800 mm1720 mm
Height
1030 mm1110 mm
Width
650 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Battery Capacity
20 Ah1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
VRLALead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
45,36858,561
Ex-Showroom Price
41,44455,200
RTO
1,2430
Insurance
1,1813,361
Accessories Charges
1,5000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9751,258

