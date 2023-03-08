In 2026 Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Spock Electric Scooter vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Spock electric scooter
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Li-ions Elektrik Solutions
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.88 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-