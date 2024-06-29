In 2024 Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter up to 50 - 130 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours.
Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Li-ions spock electric scooter
|Nexa
|Brand
|Li-ions Elektrik Solutions
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|50 - 130 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.