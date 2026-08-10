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Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Spock Electric Scooter vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Spock electric scooter Notte125
BrandLi-ions Elektrik SolutionsVespa
Price₹ 65,000₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Range130 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.88 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
Spock Electric Scooter
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter
Spock Electric Scooter STD
₹65,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
1930 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm
Height
1260 mm
Kerb Weight
90 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm
Width
770 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 -12 Rear :-90/90 -12Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
130 km-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Twin rear shock absorbersDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic hydraulic forkAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Driving Modes - Economy | Power | ReverseAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh12 V/5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
EMI
1,475NaN

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