In 2026 Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Spock Electric Scooter vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Spock electric scooter
|Notte125
|Brand
|Li-ions Elektrik Solutions
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.88 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-