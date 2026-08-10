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Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter vs Ujaas Energy eGo Li

In 2026 Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Spock Electric Scooter up to 130 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Spock Electric Scooter vs eGo Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Spock electric scooter Ego li
BrandLi-ions Elektrik SolutionsUjaas Energy
Price₹ 65,000₹ 53,880
Range130 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.88 kWh1.5 kWh
Charging Time4 Hours3-4 Hours

Filters
Spock Electric Scooter
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter
Spock Electric Scooter STD
₹65,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
eGo Li
Ujaas Energy eGo Li
STD
₹53,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Length
1930 mm-
Wheelbase
1350 mm-
Height
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
90 kg-
Saddle Height
760 mm-
Width
770 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 -12 Rear :-90/90 -12Front :-3.10-10 Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
130 km75 km
Max Speed
45 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2 kW250 W
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Twin rear shock absorbersHydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic hydraulic forkTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Driving Modes - Economy | Power | ReverseWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours3-4 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh1.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,62657,220
Ex-Showroom Price
65,00053,880
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6263,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4751,229

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