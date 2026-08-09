In 2026 Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Spock Electric Scooter vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Spock electric scooter
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Li-ions Elektrik Solutions
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.88 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-