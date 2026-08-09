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Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2026 Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Spock Electric Scooter vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Spock electric scooter Jupiter 125
BrandLi-ions Elektrik SolutionsTVS
Price₹ 65,000₹ 78,100
Range130 km/charge-
Mileage-57.27 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.88 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
Spock Electric Scooter
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter
Spock Electric Scooter STD
₹65,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹78,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
200 mm163 mm
Length
1930 mm1852 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1275 mm
Height
1260 mm1168 mm
Kerb Weight
90 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm765 mm
Width
770 mm681 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 -12 Rear :-90/90 -12Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
130 km-
Max Speed
45 kmph95 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Twin rear shock absorbersMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox MIG with Spring aid 3 step adjustable rear shox with canister
Front Suspension
Telescopic hydraulic forkTelescopic Hydraulic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes33 L
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Driving Modes - Economy | Power | ReverseGround Reach - 765 mm, Seat Length - 790 mm, Front Leg Space - 380 mm, Glove Box - 2 Ltrs, Body Balance Technology, TVS Intelligo Technology
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,62690,380
Ex-Showroom Price
65,00078,100
RTO
06,248
Insurance
3,6266,032
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4751,942

Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 125
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs RayZR 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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