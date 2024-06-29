In 2024 Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter up to 50 - 130 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours.
Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter vs Rafiki Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Li-ions spock electric scooter
|Rafiki
|Brand
|Li-ions Elektrik Solutions
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|50 - 130 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.