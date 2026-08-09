In 2026 Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Spock Electric Scooter vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Spock electric scooter
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Li-ions Elektrik Solutions
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 88,376
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.88 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-