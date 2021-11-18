HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesLi-ions Spock Electric Scooter vs Avenis

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter vs Suzuki Avenis

Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter
Spock Electric Scooter STD
₹65,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
230 Nm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
2000 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
50 - 130 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,0521,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
65,00086,700
RTO
5,2008,966
Insurance
1,8526,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5482,199

