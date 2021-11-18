|Max Torque
|230 Nm
|10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|-
|Motor Power
|2000 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|-
|Range
|50 - 130 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|45 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹72,052
|₹1,02,325
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹65,000
|₹86,700
|RTO
|₹5,200
|₹8,966
|Insurance
|₹1,852
|₹6,659
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,548
|₹2,199