In 2026 Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Spock Electric Scooter vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Spock electric scooter
|Avenis
|Brand
|Li-ions Elektrik Solutions
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.88 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-