In 2024 Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter up to 50 - 130 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours.
Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Li-ions spock electric scooter
|Buzz
|Brand
|Li-ions Elektrik Solutions
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|50 - 130 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.