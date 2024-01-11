In 2024 Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2024 Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at 65,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at 51,999 (last recorded price). The range of Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter up to 50 - 130 km/charge and the ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less