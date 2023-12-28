In 2023 Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on In 2023 Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at 65,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter up to 50 - 130 km/charge and the S1 X has a range of up to 95 km/charge. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. ...Read More Read Less