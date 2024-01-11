Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter vs Okinawa Dual
In 2024 Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at 65,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Dual Price starts at 58,992 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter up to 50 - 130 km/charge and the Dual has a range of up to 120 -130 km/charge.
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours.
Okinawa offers the Dual in 2 colours.