HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesLi-ions Spock Electric Scooter vs Accelero R14

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter vs NIJ Automotive Accelero R14

In 2024 Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter up to 50 - 130 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours.
Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter vs Accelero R14 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Li-ions spock electric scooter Accelero r14
BrandLi-ions Elektrik SolutionsNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 65,000₹ 49,731
Range50 - 130 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Filters
Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter
Spock Electric Scooter STD
₹65,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Accelero R14
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
Lead Acid
₹49,731*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Torque
230 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
2000 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
50 - 130 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 -12,Rear :-90/90 -12Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
160 kg-
Ground Clearance
200 mm175 mm
Length
1930 mm1720 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
90 kg86 kg
Height
1260 mm1110 mm
Saddle Height
760 mm-
Width
770 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Twin rear shock absorbers-
Front Suspension
Telescopic hydraulic fork-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Driving Modes (Economy, Power, Reverse)-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Battery Capacity
72 V, 40 Ah1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lithium ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,05253,003
Ex-Showroom Price
65,00049,731
RTO
5,2000
Insurance
1,8523,272
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5481,139

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    there is an abundance of motorcycles and scooters to choose from - new and used. Choose the one that serves your purpose
    Five essential tips to keep in mind when buying a pre-owned bike
    29 Jun 2024
    The announcement marks Castrol’s foray into the new energy business
    Castrol invests $50 million in EV battery-swapping giant Gogoro
    29 Jun 2024
    A failed door could prevent occupants from exiting the Fisker Ocean in an emergency, prompting the recall
    Fisker to recall over 12,000 Ocean vehicles, days after declaring bankruptcy
    29 Jun 2024
    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with a 1.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.1 kmpl. However, in real life you can achieve 18 kmpl easily in city conditions.
    How hybrids could be the bridge to EV adoption?
    29 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    View all
     