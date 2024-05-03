In 2024 Lectrix SX25 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Lectrix SX25 Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,030 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. SX25 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. SX25 vs RayZR 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sx25 Rayzr 125 Brand Lectrix Yamaha Price ₹ 71,999 ₹ 85,030 Range 60 km/charge - Mileage - 71.33 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 125 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4 Hrs. -