In 2024 Lectrix SX25 or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lectrix SX25 Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of SX25 up to 60 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
SX25 vs Mitra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sx25
|Mitra
|Brand
|Lectrix
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 71,999
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|60 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|3-5 Hrs.