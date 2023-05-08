HT Auto

Lectrix SX25 vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Lectrix SX25 or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lectrix SX25 Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of SX25 up to 60 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
SX25 vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sx25 Buzz
BrandLectrixStella Automobili
Price₹ 71,999₹ 95,000
Range60 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

SX25
Lectrix SX25
STD
₹71,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W2 kW
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1870 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm-
Kerb Weight
70 kg-
Height
1260 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh2.16 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,63399,161
Ex-Showroom Price
71,99995,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6344,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6252,131

