Lectrix SX25 vs NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus

In 2024 Lectrix SX25 or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lectrix SX25 Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of SX25 up to 60 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge.
SX25 vs Accelero Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sx25 Accelero plus
BrandLectrixNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 71,999₹ 55,200
Range60 km/charge190 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.

SX25
Lectrix SX25
STD
₹71,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1870 mm1720 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
70 kg86 kg
Height
1260 mm1110 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree12 Degree
Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh1.92 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,63358,561
Ex-Showroom Price
71,99955,200
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6343,361
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6251,258

