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Lectrix LXS vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 Lectrix LXS or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. LXS has a range of up to 89 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
LXS vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs Notte125
BrandLectrixVespa
Price₹ 54,999₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Range89 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2.5-3 Hrs.-

Filters
LXS
Lectrix LXS
STD
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Lectrix LXS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
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Headlight View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1870 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm
Height
1260 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
89 km-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Continious Power
1200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.9 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Fast Charging Time
2.5 - 3 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2.5-3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh12 V/5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
EMI
1,270NaN

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