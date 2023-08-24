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Lectrix LXS vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Lectrix LXS or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. LXS has a range of up to 89 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
LXS vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs Elegante 150
BrandLectrixVespa
Price₹ 54,999₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range89 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2.5-3 Hrs.-

Filters
LXS
Lectrix LXS
STD
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Lectrix LXS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Footspace View
Headlight View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm155 mm
Length
1870 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm1290 mm
Height
1260 mm1140 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
89 km
Max Speed
50 kmph
Continious Power
1200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.9 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Fast Charging Time
2.5 - 3 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
2.5-3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,0961,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
54,9991,37,972
RTO
011,037
Insurance
4,0977,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2703,361

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