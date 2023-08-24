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Lectrix LXS vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Lectrix LXS or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. LXS has a range of up to 89 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
LXS vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs Raider
BrandLectrixTVS
Price₹ 54,999₹ 82,860
Range89 km/charge-
Mileage-71.94 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2.5-3 Hrs.-

Filters
LXS
Lectrix LXS
STD
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Lectrix LXS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
1870 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm1326 mm
Height
1260 mm1028 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
89 km-
Max Speed
50 kmph99 kmph
Continious Power
1200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.9 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fast Charging Time
2.5 - 3 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2.5-3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,09695,526
Ex-Showroom Price
54,99982,860
RTO
06,560
Insurance
4,0976,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2702,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Raider Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Lectrix LXS Moonshine limited edition electric scooter is based on the standard LXS and comes wearing a special livery.
Lectrix EV launches LXS Moonshine to celebrate Chandrayaan 3's success, promises 89 km range
24 Aug 2023
The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition now gets a Doctor Doom-inspired variant finished in Spectral Green.
TVS Raider SSE trim gets new Doctor Doom edition in Spectral Green finish
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Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters
Lectrix LXS G 2.0, LXS G 3.0 electric scooters receive 12,000 bookings
12 Sept 2023
The Lectrix LXS 2.0 electric scooter is positioned below the LXS 3.0 and gets a smaller 2.3 kWh battery with a range of 98 km on a single charge
Lectrix EV LXS 2.0 e-scooter launched with a range of 98 km, priced at 79,999
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Top variants of the TVS Raider 125 now feature Metallic Blue and Nitro Green colour schemes alongside Striking Red.
TVS Raider 125 updated with new colours; gets price hike across lineup
23 Apr 2026
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  News

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