In 2024 Lectrix LXS or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 91,399 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. LXS has a range of up to 89 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. LXS vs Jupiter Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs Jupiter Brand Lectrix TVS Price ₹ 91,399 ₹ 73,340 Range 89 km/charge - Mileage - 50 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.7 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 2.5-3 Hrs. -