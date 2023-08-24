HT Auto

In 2024 Lectrix LXS or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 91,399 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of LXS up to 89 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
LXS vs Rafiki Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs Rafiki
BrandLectrixTrinity Motors
Price₹ 91,399₹ 69,999
Range89 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time2.5-3 Hrs.3 Hrs.

LXS
Lectrix LXS
STD
₹91,399*
*Ex-showroom price
Rafiki
Trinity Motors Rafiki
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continious Power
1200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.9 kW250 W
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Length
1870 mm1700 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm-
Height
1260 mm1150 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2.5-3 Hrs.3 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Fast Charging Time
2.5 - 3 Hours-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,49673,600
Ex-Showroom Price
91,39969,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0973,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0521,581

