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Lectrix LXS vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2026 Lectrix LXS or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. LXS has a range of up to 89 km/charge. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
LXS vs Intruder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs Intruder
BrandLectrixSuzuki
Price₹ 54,999₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Range89 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2.5-3 Hrs.-

Filters
LXS
Lectrix LXS
STD
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Lectrix LXS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Length
1870 mm2130 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm1405 mm
Height
1260 mm1095 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalCast Alloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
89 km
Max Speed
50 kmph
Continious Power
1200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.9 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Fast Charging Time
2.5 - 3 Hours-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2.5-3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh12 V, 3 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,0961,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
54,9991,26,500
RTO
013,626
Insurance
4,0978,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2703,202

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Latest Car & Bike News

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