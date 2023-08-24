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HomeCompare BikesLXS vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Lectrix LXS vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Lectrix LXS or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. LXS has a range of up to 89 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
LXS vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandLectrixSuzuki
Price₹ 54,999₹ 88,376
Range89 km/charge-
Mileage-48 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2.5-3 Hrs.-

Filters
LXS
Lectrix LXS
STD
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Lectrix LXS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Footspace View
Rear Left View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
1870 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm1265 mm
Height
1260 mm1140 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
89 km-
Max Speed
50 kmph95 kmph
Continious Power
1200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.9 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fast Charging Time
2.5 - 3 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2.5-3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh12V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,0961,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
54,99988,376
RTO
010,485
Insurance
4,0976,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2702,264

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Latest Car & Bike News

Lectrix LXS Moonshine limited edition electric scooter is based on the standard LXS and comes wearing a special livery.
Lectrix EV launches LXS Moonshine to celebrate Chandrayaan 3's success, promises 89 km range
24 Aug 2023
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