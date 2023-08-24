HT Auto
Lectrix LXS vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Lectrix LXS or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 91,399 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. LXS has a range of up to 89 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
LXS vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs Avenis
BrandLectrixSuzuki
Price₹ 91,399₹ 86,700
Range89 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2.5-3 Hrs.-

LXS
Lectrix LXS
STD
₹91,399*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continious Power
1200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.9 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1870 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm
Height
1260 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2.5-3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fast Charging Time
2.5 - 3 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh12 V/ Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,4961,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
91,39986,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
4,0976,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0522,199

    Latest News

    Lectrix LXS Moonshine limited edition electric scooter is based on the standard LXS and comes wearing a special livery.
    Lectrix EV launches LXS Moonshine to celebrate Chandrayaan 3's success, promises 89 km range
    24 Aug 2023
    Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters
    Lectrix LXS G 2.0, LXS G 3.0 electric scooters receive 12,000 bookings
    12 Sept 2023
    The Lectrix LXS 2.0 electric scooter is positioned below the LXS 3.0 and gets a smaller 2.3 kWh battery with a range of 98 km on a single charge
    Lectrix EV LXS 2.0 e-scooter launched with a range of 98 km, priced at 79,999
    9 Feb 2024
    As electric vehicles catch up in the mobility race, there are many options out there in the market for the budget spenders.
    Looking to buy an electric scooter? Check out top 5 under 1 lakh
    19 Oct 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
