Lectrix LXS vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Lectrix LXS or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 91,399 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of LXS up to 89 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
LXS vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs Buzz
BrandLectrixStella Automobili
Price₹ 91,399₹ 95,000
Range89 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time2.5-3 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

LXS
Lectrix LXS
STD
₹91,399*
*Ex-showroom price
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continious Power
1200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.9 kW2 kW
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
1870 mm-
Wheelbase
1330 mm-
Height
1260 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2.5-3 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fast Charging Time
2.5 - 3 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh2.16 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,49699,161
Ex-Showroom Price
91,39995,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0974,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0522,131

