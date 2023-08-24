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Lectrix LXS vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Lectrix LXS or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of LXS up to 89 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
LXS vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs Rv400
BrandLectrixRevolt Motors
Price₹ 54,999₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range89 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh-
Charging Time2.5-3 Hrs.3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
LXS
Lectrix LXS
STD
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Lectrix LXS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Headlight View
Taillight View
Left View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm215 mm
Length
1870 mm2156 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm1350 mm
Height
1260 mm1112 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
89 km150 km
Max Speed
50 kmph85 kmph
Continious Power
1200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionRemote Start
Motor Power
1.9 kW3000 W
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fast Charging Time
2.5 - 3 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2.5-3 Hrs.3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,0961,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
54,9991,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0975,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2703,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Lectrix LXS Moonshine limited edition electric scooter is based on the standard LXS and comes wearing a special livery.
Lectrix EV launches LXS Moonshine to celebrate Chandrayaan 3's success, promises 89 km range
24 Aug 2023
Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters
Lectrix LXS G 2.0, LXS G 3.0 electric scooters receive 12,000 bookings
12 Sept 2023
The Lectrix LXS 2.0 electric scooter is positioned below the LXS 3.0 and gets a smaller 2.3 kWh battery with a range of 98 km on a single charge
Lectrix EV LXS 2.0 e-scooter launched with a range of 98 km, priced at 79,999
9 Feb 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
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8 May 2024
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