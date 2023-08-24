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Lectrix LXS vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 Lectrix LXS or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of LXS up to 89 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
LXS vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs Revolt rv300
BrandLectrixRevolt Motors
Price₹ 54,999₹ 94,999
Range89 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh60 V
Charging Time2.5-3 Hrs.-

Filters
LXS
Lectrix LXS
STD
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Lectrix LXS Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm225 mm
Length
1870 mm-
Wheelbase
1330 mm1320 mm
Height
1260 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
89 km
Max Speed
50 kmph
Continious Power
1200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.9 kW1500 W
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Fast Charging Time
2.5 - 3 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
2.5-3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh60 V
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,09694,999
Ex-Showroom Price
54,99994,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0970
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2702,041

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