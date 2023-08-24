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Lectrix LXS vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2026 Lectrix LXS or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of LXS up to 89 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
LXS vs Elite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs Elite
BrandLectrixPrevail Electric
Price₹ 54,999₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range89 km/charge220 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh-
Charging Time2.5-3 Hrs.8 Hrs.

Filters
LXS
Lectrix LXS
STD
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1870 mm-
Wheelbase
1330 mm-
Height
1260 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10Front :-3.5-12 Rear :-3.5-12
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
89 km220 km
Max Speed
50 kmph80 kmph
Continious Power
1200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.9 kW1000 W
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Fast Charging Time
2.5 - 3 Hours-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
12 Degree30 degree
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2.5-3 Hrs.8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,0961,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
54,9991,29,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0974,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2702,892

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