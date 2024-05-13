HT Auto
Lectrix LXS G 2.0 vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2024 Lectrix LXS G 2.0 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Lectrix LXS G 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours. LXS G 2.0 has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge. The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl.
LXS G 2.0 vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs g 2.0 Fz-x
BrandLectrixYamaha
Price₹ 99,999₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range65-80 km/charge-
Mileage-48.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

LXS G 2.0
Lectrix LXS G 2.0
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Matte Copper
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continious Power
1200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.8 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60R17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
145 mm165 mm
Length
1810 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg139 kg
Height
1255 mm1115 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFiBluetooth
Mobile Application
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesLCD
Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
BulbLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,2501,54,541
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,36,200
RTO
010,896
Insurance
4,2517,445
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2403,321

