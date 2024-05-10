HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesLXS G 2.0 vs FZS-FI V3

Lectrix LXS G 2.0 vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2024 Lectrix LXS G 2.0 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Lectrix LXS G 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours. LXS G 2.0 has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
LXS G 2.0 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs g 2.0 Fzs-fi v3
BrandLectrixYamaha
Price₹ 99,999₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Range65-80 km/charge-
Mileage-49.31 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

Filters
LXS G 2.0
Lectrix LXS G 2.0
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Grey
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Continious Power
1200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.8 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
145 mm165 mm
Length
1810 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg135 kg
Height
1255 mm1080 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFiBluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
BulbLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,2501,38,541
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,21,700
RTO
09,712
Insurance
4,2517,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2402,977
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre
Cons
Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

FZS-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15 V2null | Petrol | Manual1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs MT-15 V2
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-Xnull | Petrol | Manual1.36 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZ-X
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150null | Petrol | Manual1.1 - 1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160null | Petrol | Manual1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar N160

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Matter Aera looks sharp and well-proportioned from all angles. It does, however, feel generic in places in terms of design
    Matter Aera deliveries deferred to festive season, e-bike gets new upgrades
    10 May 2024
    Under the hood, the Rolls-Royce Ghost is powered by a formidable 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
    Miami police adds Rolls-Royce Ghost to fleet, claims to be ‘worlds first’
    12 May 2024
    The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z feels like a steal for its price-to-performance ratio and despite a few hiccups, this arrives a highly likeable motorcycle
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z First Ride Review: Delectable performance at a steal
    11 May 2024
    The 2025 Range Rover Electric is scheduled for a global debut later this year and will make its way to India
    2025 Range Rover Electric waitlist rises to over 28,000, debut later this year
    11 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
    Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    14 Feb 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
    Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
    23 Apr 2024
    The eC3 electric hatchback from French auto giant Citroen has miserably failed the recent crash test conducted by Global NCAP where the model managed to get only one star in the child occupant safety test while securing overall zero-star rating.
    Watch: Citroen eC3 EV gets ‘appalling’ zero star safety rating at Global NCAP
    21 Mar 2024
    View all
     