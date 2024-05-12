HT Auto
Lectrix LXS G 2.0 vs Vespa SXL 125

In 2024 Lectrix LXS G 2.0 or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Lectrix LXS G 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. LXS G 2.0 has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge. The SXL 125 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
LXS G 2.0 vs SXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs g 2.0 Sxl 125
BrandLectrixVespa
Price₹ 99,999₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Range65-80 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

Filters
LXS G 2.0
Lectrix LXS G 2.0
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 125
Vespa SXL 125
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continious Power
1200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.8 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
145 mm155 mm
Length
1810 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg115 kg
Height
1255 mm1140 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Underseat storage
YesYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
BulbLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,2501,51,422
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,36,601
RTO
010,928
Insurance
4,2513,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2403,254

