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Lectrix LXS G 2.0 vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Lectrix LXS G 2.0 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Lectrix LXS G 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. LXS G 2.0 has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
LXS G 2.0 vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs g 2.0 Lx 125
BrandLectrixVespa
Price₹ 99,999₹ 93,470
Range65-80 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

Filters
LXS G 2.0
Lectrix LXS G 2.0
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Lectrix LXS G 2.0 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
145 mm155 mm
Length
1810 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg115 kg
Height
1255 mm1140 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Scooter Speed
high
0-40 Kmph (sec)
10.5s
Range
65-80 km
Max Speed
55 kmph
Continious Power
1200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.8 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
BulbHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,2501,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99996,615
RTO
07,729
Insurance
4,2516,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2402,382

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