HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesLXS G 2.0 vs Jupiter

Lectrix LXS G 2.0 vs TVS Jupiter

In 2024 Lectrix LXS G 2.0 or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Lectrix LXS G 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. LXS G 2.0 has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.
LXS G 2.0 vs Jupiter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs g 2.0 Jupiter
BrandLectrixTVS
Price₹ 99,999₹ 73,340
Range65-80 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

Filters
LXS G 2.0
Lectrix LXS G 2.0
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Continious Power
1200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.8 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalSheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
145 mm150 mm
Length
1810 mm1834 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg107 kg
Height
1255 mm1115 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
BulbHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,25085,313
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99973,340
RTO
05,867
Insurance
4,2516,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2401,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease
Cons
Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

Jupiter Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Suzuki Access 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,899 - 90,500**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Access 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Jupiter 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic70,838 - 82,738**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Pleasure Plus

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Under the hood, the Rolls-Royce Ghost is powered by a formidable 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
    Miami police adds Rolls-Royce Ghost to fleet, claims to be ‘worlds first’
    12 May 2024
    The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z feels like a steal for its price-to-performance ratio and despite a few hiccups, this arrives a highly likeable motorcycle
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z First Ride Review: Delectable performance at a steal
    11 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki's new-found dominance in the SUV market has been buoyed by vehicles such as Fronx, Grand Vitara, Brezza and Jimny.
    Suzuki to go SUV route to claw back market share in India. Here's how
    13 May 2024
    The 2025 Range Rover Electric is scheduled for a global debut later this year and will make its way to India
    2025 Range Rover Electric waitlist rises to over 28,000, debut later this year
    11 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
    Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    14 Feb 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
    Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
    23 Apr 2024
    The eC3 electric hatchback from French auto giant Citroen has miserably failed the recent crash test conducted by Global NCAP where the model managed to get only one star in the child occupant safety test while securing overall zero-star rating.
    Watch: Citroen eC3 EV gets ‘appalling’ zero star safety rating at Global NCAP
    21 Mar 2024
    View all
     