In 2024 Lectrix LXS G 2.0 or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Lectrix LXS G 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
The range of LXS G 2.0 up to 65-80 km/charge and the Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour.