Lectrix LXS G 2.0 vs Trinity Motors Saathi

In 2024 Lectrix LXS G 2.0 or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lectrix LXS G 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of LXS G 2.0 up to 65-80 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
LXS G 2.0 vs Saathi Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs g 2.0 Saathi
BrandLectrixTrinity Motors
Price₹ 99,999₹ 85,999
Range65-80 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

LXS G 2.0
Lectrix LXS G 2.0
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Saathi
Trinity Motors Saathi
Gold
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continious Power
1200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.8 kW1.5 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
145 mm-
Length
1810 mm-
Wheelbase
1320 mm-
Kerb Weight
100 kg-
Height
1255 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Underseat storage
YesYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
BulbLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,25089,860
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99985,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2513,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2401,931

