In 2024 Lectrix LXS G 2.0 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Lectrix LXS G 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
LXS G 2.0 has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge.
The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.